Hawks win a thriller

AUSTIN – For the first time this season, Our Lady of the Hills did not get to leave work early, and in fact the Hawks had to work overtime on Friday before collecting their signature bonus win with a 53-51 decision over Texas School for the Deaf.
OLH is 5-0 overall and 4-0 inside TAPPS 6-Man District 5 Division II. The Rangers went into the game ranked as high as fifth among some TAPPS polls. It was the first road action this season for the Hawks, and the first time OLH failed to close out an opponent using 6-man’s 45-point “mercy rule.”
OLH led 14-8 after one quarter of play, stretched that to 30-21 at halftime, and was up 45-33 at the end of the third quarter. TSD mounted a fourth-quarter rally that deadlocked the score 45-all at the end of regulation, and OLH eventually won by the final.
For the game, OLH’s Kolten Kitchens completed 20 of 36 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns against a pair of interceptions. Kitchens also led the Hawks’ ground game with 26 carries for 216 yards and five TDs.
On the receiving end of Kitchens’ passes were Julian Garza with four catches for 44 yards and one TD, Stefan Sirianni hauling in seven for 76 yards, Luke Martinez grabbing two for 31 yards, Davis Clifton with one catch and one score, and Matthew Romero snatching three passes for 43 yards
Stephen Grocki connected on five of six PAT kicks.
OLH’s leading tacklers were Matthew Cummings and Kitchens with 10 each. Romero and Martinez had five apiece, while Tres Cervantes and Clifton made three stops each.
OLH is back at Hawk Field this Friday to host San Antonio St. Mary’s Hall in what will be the final game of the year for the team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.