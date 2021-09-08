Lady Antler JV, freshmen split with Seguin

Tivy junior varsity and freshmen teams split with Seguin Tuesday night at Antler Gym in District 26-5A action, with the JV falling to the Lady Matadors and freshmen recording a win.
Lady Antler JV
The Lady Antler JV team lost by set scores of 19-25, 25-14, 15-25.
Kills were led by Kourtney Lutz’s with six. Hattie Ahrens logged 16 and Cameron Sibert with 15 digs on the night. Ahrens added 13 assists. Harli Watson aced two serves, while Kenley Tackett blocked a shot.
The loss came on the heels of recent tourney play at Dripping Springs and a district win over Lehman.
In the tournament Tivy JV beat Hutto and lost to Dripping Springs, Lake Travis, Buda Johnson, and Leander Glenn.
For the tournament Lutz had 17 kills, Sibert 30 digs, Ahrens 34 assists, Nezi Chinchilla and Watson with two aces each, and Solaya Gorham with four blocks.
Between tourney matches the JV squad defeated Kyle Lehman 25-8, 21-25, 25-23.
Lutz’s eight kills and three aces aided things, while more contributions came from Sibert had 17 digs, Ahrens 12 assists and three aces, and Gorham and Tackett chipped in one block each.
Lady Antler freshmen
The Tivy freshmen team swept Seguin in two sets, 25-7, 25-12.
Stat leaders were Reelyn Andreas with six kills and Madellyn Fiedler with seven kills and four aces.
The Lady Antlers will be on the road Tuesday night, where they will face Kyle Lehman.
