Tivy Tennis shines at tourney, falls to Heights

SAN ANTONIO – Tivy team tennis was swept in all matches by Alamo Heights on Tuesday to see its District 26-5A record evened at 2-2 by the defending Region-IV champions.
The shutout came after several Tivy players had some successes at the NEISD Tournament, which held a few days prior to tackling the Mules.
In tourney action versus San Antonio O’Connor, winners were the boys’ doubles tandem of Micah Garrett and Aiden Cheney, girls’ doubles consisting of Carlee Wren and Carolina Chedzoy, and Wren and Carolina Chezdzoy in singles.
Taking doubles wins against San Antonio Madison in the same tournament were Ernest Chedzoy and Braeden Stehling, Evan Salinas and Cheney, and Garrett and Luke Green.
Sofia Coronel and Gabriella Guasch claimed girls’ doubles.
Ariel Green and Aaron Peschel won mixed doubles.
Singles winners were Ernest Chedzoy, Salinas, Stehling and Cheney for the boys, and Carolina Chedzoy for the girls.
Tivy swings back into home court district action on Saturday, Sep. 25 with a twinbill hosting New Braunels Canyon at 9 a.m. and Seguin at 1 p.m.
