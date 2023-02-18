Lady Antlers advance to regional quarter finals with win over McCollum

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio McCollum was the listed home team, Cowboys fans were in abundance on the home side of the gym, but the Lady Antlers were the homewreckers that eased by the District 28-5A champions 45-42 for a Class 5A Area basketball playoff victory Thursday.
The win at Davenport High School’s gym raised Tivy to 22-7 on the season, while McCollum ended its year 28-10.
Tivy advanced to regional quarterfinals and will face Liberty Hill in Johnson City on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door only on the night of the game and cash only will be accepted.
“McCollum was quick and pressured us to play faster offensively than preferred. We played their tempo, but we do like to play fast on defense and we contested shots well,” said Tivy head coach Christy Dill.
Tivy had to contest McCollum’s three-point proficiency in the first half when the Cowboys converted five of their seven total.
McCollum’s first of the game gave the Cowboys a quick 3-0 lead just 29 ticks into the game. Another pair in the second period kept McCollum within two when it appeared Tivy was moving away after taking five point leads, and another trey at the buzzer allowed Tivy’s four point lead to be only 24-23 at halftime.
Tivy opened the third by ripping off six straight points behind Kyra Wheatfall, Solaya Gorham and Riley Dill, which made the score 30-23 midway through the period. Dill and Emma Schumacher stretched Tivy’s margin by eight, 34-26, with just over a minute remaining in the third, impressing that the Lady Antlers were on the verge of racing away.
McCollum, however, had other ideas by outscoring Tivy 14-2 at the end of the third quarter and into the fourth. Included in the run were McCollum’s final treys that helped turn Tivy’s lead to a 40-36 deficit with 5:14 to play in the game.
The Cowboys stayed up by four, 42-38, until the 2:55 mark when Maddie Fiedler deposited her own three-pointer that triggered Tivy’s seven straight points to seal the deal. Fielder’s trey was Tivy’s only field goal in that time span as Dill and Schumacher sank four of six free throws.
Dill led Tivy in scoring with a dozen points and 11 rebounds that were broken down between six offensive and five defensive. Wheatfall finished with seven points, and was one of three players with at least two steals when she joined Fielder and Dill in that category.
Schumacher and Desire Alvarado had six points each. Fiedler gave Tivy five points, Gorham added four, Desiree Abrigo three, and Addie Kincaid two. Abrigo dished four assists.
LADY ANTLERS v SA McCOLLUM
Thursday, Feb. 16
Tivy 45, McCollum 42
Tivy – 11 13 10 11 -- 45
McCollum -- 8 15 7 12 -- 42
Tivy – Riley Dill 5-0-2-12, Kyra Wheatfall 2-1-0-7, Desire Alvarado 3-0-0-6, Emma Schumacher 2-0-2-6, Maddie Fiedler 1-1-0-5, Solaya Gorham 2-0-0-4, Desiree Abrigo 0-1-0-3, Addie Kincaid 1-0-0-2
McCollum – Noelisa Espinoza 4-1-1-12, April Flores 5-0-0-10, Aaliyah Mancha 1-2-0-8, Miranda Garcia 0-2-0-6, Carrisma Ibarra 0-1-0-3, Jizelle Gonzales 0-1-0-3,
Halftime: Tivy 24, McCollum 23
Free Throws: Tivy – 4 of 11 (36.3-percent); McCollum – 1 of 3 (33.3-percent)
3-pointers: Tivy – Abrigo (1), Wheatfall (3), Fiedler (1); McCollum – Garcia (2), Mancha (2), Ibarra (1), Gonzales (1), Espinoza (1)
