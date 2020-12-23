Tivy boys, girls fall to Canyon in hoops matchups

New Braunfels Canyon converted several turnovers in the final 2:06 to turn back a Tivy rally and drop the Antlers, 62-55, on Tuesday in a critical early District 26-5A hoops matchup at Antler Gym.
The Antlers had cut the Cougars’ lead to 58-55 after Caleb Hebert-Dwyer’s third three-pointer in a game where Tivy would grind its way back into contention, only to see Canyon’s own trey shots erupt in multiple runs. Two turnovers, however, resulted in easy layups for the Cougars after Hebert-Dwyer’s long-range effort. Hebert-Dwyer finished with 19 points.
Tivy (3-7, 1-2) sank eight three’s in the game compared to Canyon’s 10, but it was at the free throw line where discrepancies were notable. The Antlers went to the charity stripe only four times the entire game, making three. Canyon (5-7, 3-1) dropped in nine of 19 attempts.
“That was the difference in the game,” Tivy coach Joe Davis said of the freebies, “but we also have to do a better job of executing our offense. Defensively we made stops, just not when we needed them most.”
Tivy’s largest lead was three points on two occasions, both in the second quarter, and after trailing 28-23 with under a minute before the break, Jaden Frausto’s mid-court heave found nothing but net at the buzzer for one of his quartet of three pointers. Frausto scored 12 points and the Antlers were down by two at halftime, 28-26.
Tivy managed to tie, then lead almost as soon as the third quarter was underway when Jackson Johnston and Hebert-Dwyer drained back-to-back field goals. Johnston wound up with nine points.
Buckets by Caleb Fineske and Max Kludt kept Tivy in front 32-30 and 34-33, respectively, and Kludt’s basket coming with 3:25 remaining in the third quarter was the final time the Antlers controlled the scoreboard.
Fineske finished with eight points and Kludt added three.
There were three more deadlocks of 37-37, 40-40 and 46-46 down the stretch before the Cougars went in front for good, 49-46, with 6:22 left to play, and only when their lead was at five, 60-55, did the Comal ISD team breathe easy.
Rounding out Tivy’s points with two each were Quentin Vega and Hugo Castorena.
Tivy is scheduled for a non-district bout at Austin McCallum next Tuesday and gets back to 26-5A action Saturday, Jan. 2 at Boerne Champion.
In junior varsity play Tuesday, Tivy won a laugher against New Braunfels Canyon, 61-24, in District 26-5A action at Antler Gym.
Michael McDuffie led the Antlers’ scoring with 16 points and Mason Carlile followed with 15, including four treys. Completing the rout were Mekhi Frazier with nine points, Cade Braaten with six, Jackson Kincaid with five, Tyler Cory with four, Hudson Freedle with three, Robert Jackson with two, and Sydney Roberts with one.
In freshman action, Tivy knocked off Canyon, 54-30, in more district play Tuesday at Antler Gym.
Rylan Schumacher paced the Antlers with 15 points, Braylon Vela scored 12 and Brandon Ramirez 11, and Elijah Gorham finished with six. Jayden Wesling contributed four points, and James Exum, Adam Chancellor and Xavier Hernandez dropped in two each.
CANYON KNOCKS OFF LADY ANTLERS
NEW BRAUNFELS — Tivy’s eight-game win streak, which included five in a row to begin the District 26-5A girls basketball schedule, came to an end Tuesday in a 47-35 loss to loop host New Braunfels Canyon.
The Lady Antlers were paced by Cassidy Harmon’s 12 points and received six apiece from Laurel Pruitt and Ashlee Zirkel, four each from Riley Dill and Ashlynn Way, two from Jamie Jackson, and one from Desiree Abrigo.
Zirkel led Tivy in rebounds with seven, assists with three, deflections with five, and steals with four.
With the loss, Tivy dropped to 5-1 in district play and 8-4 overall. The Lady Antlers return to action next Wednesday in a non-district bout at Buda Hays before resuming loop play Jan. 2 at home against Boerne Champion. Tip off is 12:30 p.m.
In sub-varsity action Tuesday, Tivy’s junior varsity fell to New Braunfels Canyon, 44-43, in a District 26-5A thriller in New Braunfels.
Genesis Nieto and Stella Hendricks were high pointers for the Lady Antlers with 18 and 13 points, respectively. Desiree Abrigo added six points, My Tran Dang dropped in four, and Hailey Hernandez finished with two.
Tivy’s freshman game with Canyon Tuesday also saw the Lady Antlers come up just short in a tough 30-28 loss.
Solaya Gorham led Tivy with 17 points, Elexus Ramirez scored four, Aowynn Asher, Aislynn Brown and Emri Ramos added two each, and Hailey Weyand sank a free throw.
