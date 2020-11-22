Antlers drop trio of hoops games

Tivy rallied from an early 6-0 deficit to lead Killeen Harker Heights 14-13 at the end of the first quarter and 35-29 at halftime, but the visiting Knights rode a 20-10 third-quarter scoring edge to an eventual 59-51 win over the Antlers in non-district hoops action Saturday at Antler Gym.
Tivy senior Caleb Fineske scored 11 of his total 17 points in the first half to pace the Antlers’ lead at the break, but Harker Heights’ Jalen Kaderka-Brown and CJ Evans combined for 16 points coming out of halftime to lead the Knights’ comeback.
Senior Caleb Hebert-Dwyer scored a game-high 18 points for Tivy, Max Kludt netted six points, and Quentin Vega and Jaden Frausto finished with five points each.
Antwan Taylor dropped in 17 points to lead Harker Heights, Kaderka-Brown followed with 14 points, and Evans and Camrin Forde chipped in double figures with 10 points each.
A day earlier, Central Catholic held off Tivy, 56-49, in a game played Friday in San Antonio. The Antlers were paced by Hebert-Dwyer with 17 points, and Fineske and Vega also hit double digits with 12 and 10-point showings, respectively.
Chipping in on the Antlers’ scoring effort were Frausto with five points, Seth Hendricks and Hugo Castorena with two each, and Kludt with one.
Tivy couldn’t overcome a huge first quarter from host Marble Falls last Tuesday, falling 51-34 to the Mustangs in more non-district action.
The Antlers managed just five first-quarter points while Marble Falls scored 25. Tivy owned the second and fourth quarters by one point each, with the third a 13-13 deadlock.
Finekse led the Antlers with 13 points, Frausto had six off a pair of three-pointers, Hebert-Dwyer scored five, and Kludt and Hendricks dropped in four apiece. Vega finished with two points.
The Antlers, 0-4, are scheduled to host Smithson Valley Tuesday and will welcome SW Legacy to Antler Gym Friday for a 1 p.m. tipoff.
