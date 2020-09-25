Lady Hawks sweep Gt. Gerard

The Lady Hawks have recorded a two-game winning streak as they head into the TAPPS district portion of their volleyball schedule after Our Lady of the Hills swept San Antonio St. Gerard 25-11, 25-4, 25-16 on Tuesday at Callioux Gymnasium.
“We played at a high level and it’s exciting as we prepare to play New Braunfels Christian next week,” said OLH head coach Alison Sheriff.
Jess Mendiola held the hot serving hand in set one, going for 14 straight points to put OLH ahead 24-10.
In the second set the Lady Hawks went only four deep into their serving rotation where Olivia Redix served up 11 consecutive points enroute to OLH building a 22-4 lead. Lucy Fritz closed out the set with two serves.
OLH’s continuity dipped slightly in the third set when Sheriff shuttled in girls from reserve roles in order to prep them, but Emily Sieker served the final two points to ice the match and move the Lady Hawks to a 2-1 record.
“Playing time has been limited with fewer games to prepare for district and we did not have two-a-days after shutting down because of CVOVID. Right now we’re trying to get everyone some playing time, which helps us develop as a team,” said Sheriff
Hannah Briley had four assists and one dig. Fey Jung had three blocks, while Gracie Morris pulled off two kills, one ace, and one block as solid contributors.
Due to cancellation of Tuesday’s planned match with San Antonio Winston School, the Lady Hawks will dive right into district when they travel to New Braunfels on Thursday, Oct. 1 to face off with district favorite New Braunfels Christian.
(0) comments
