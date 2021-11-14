Antlers take bronze in Buckhorn tourney

COMFORT – The Tivy boys’ golf team took third place in the Buckhorn Invitational held over two days, coming in with a score of 632.
Smithson Valley was first at 612 and New Braunfels second with 622. San Antonio Clark, San Antonio O’Connor, Comal Davenport, Comal Pieper, Buda Johnson and San Antonio Brennan trailed Tivy in the standings.
Lake Audrain shot 76-79 and was the best Antler with 155.
Phillip Apffel was close to his teammate with 157 based on rounds of 82-75. Devon Schneider was in at 160 and bagged scores of 75-85. Isaac Huff evened each day with 82’s and totaled 164. Daniel Sieker went 165 and shot 84-81.
“There were some really good rounds from the boys. I feel like any of the kids can give us a good score. I was very happy for them. We still have some things to work on, but the sky is the limit for our boys. They have high expectations for themselves this year,” said head coach Wes Hale.
San Antonio Taft’s invitational at Fair Oaks is up next for Tivy’s boys on Monday, Dec. 6.
