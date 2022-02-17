Lady Antlers' season ends, hard-fought battle lost to Liberty Hill

LLANO – The Tivy Lady Antlers basketball team was in familiar territory Tuesday and displayed their usual grit and determination, but Liberty Hill was able to muster just enough of its own counterweight to pull off a 41-37 win over Tivy in bi-district action.
The game played at Yellowjacket Gym in Llano pitted District 26-5A's runnerup Lady Antlers (24-11) against the Panthers (25-12), who came out of District 25-5A as the third seed.
Tivy owned the first quarter,13-5, when Ashley Zirkel popped the Panthers for 10 of her game high 16 points. Riley Dill made the other opening frame basket and finished with five points. Stella Hendricks added five. Emma Schumacher recorded four. Desiree Abrigo pitched in three, while Solya Gorham and Amelia Balser with two apiece rounded out scoring.
"Liberty Hill got physical and started face-guarding Ashlee, and they hit some big three's," said Tivy head coach Christy Dill.
Intense pressure picked up by the Panthers limited Zirkel to four points in the second half when the team from Williamson County eked its way back into contention after trailing by seven at halftime.
Liberty Hill hit seven consecutive points in a two-minute span to briefly lead 31-30 in the third period, but the teams were tied 31-31 after a Hendricks free throw.
The score was knotted three more times in the fourth quarter, with the final stalemate at 37-37 with 1:43 to play. A possible tying tip-in layup was missed by Tivy with 14 seconds remaining.
"The ball did not bounce the way we wanted to, but I am so proud of this team. They made tremendous growth during the season," said coach Dill.
With the win, Liberty Hill advanced to face San Antonio Highlands.
Graduating seniors are Zirkel, Jaida Davis, Jaime Jackson and Amelia Balser. Experienced veteran returners are expected to be Riley Dill, Schumacher, Stella Hendricks, Solaya Gorham and Desiree Abrigo.
Zirkel led the team in scoring per game (12.5), and was first in categories for assists (3.6), steals 4.2) and was second on the team in blocks (10).
Riley Dill was second in points per game (10.7), first in rebounding average (6.4), blocks (15) and second in made three’s (28). Schumacher averaged 8.0 points per game for third among team leaders, garnered eight blocks and made 34 treys to pace the team over the season. Hendricks averaged 6.6 points and five boards each outing. Abrigo helped the turnover cause by drawing a team high 11 charges for all games.
Junior varsity players Reelyn Andreas, Maddy Fiedler, Kyra Wheatfall and My Tran Dang saw limited action at the varsity level at times and will also be touted as potential varsity athletes next season.
TIVY LADY ANTLERS v LIBERTY HILL – FEB 15
TIVY 13 11 7 6 (37)
LIBERTY HILL 5 12 14 10 (41)
Tivy Ashlee Zirkel 4-2-2-16, Riley Dill 1-1-0-5, Stella Hendricks 1-0-3-5, Emma Schumacher 1-0-2-4, Desiree Abrigo 0-0-3-3, Solaya Gorham 1-0-0-2, Amelia Balser 1-0-0-2
Liberty Hill Emma Hubbard 2-3-0-13, Gabby Mundy 4-0-3-11, McKenzy Wise 2-1-1-8, Regan Walker 2-1-0-7, Madison Walker 0-0-2-2
3’s: Tivy Zirkel (2), Dill (1); Liberty Hill Hubbard (3), Wise (1), R. Walker (1)
FT's: Tivy 12-10 (83.3 percent); Liberty Hill 13-6 (46.1 percent)
