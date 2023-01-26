Spikes dominate La Vernia

Hal Peterson Middle School Spikes eighth grade basketball teams posted wins in all four games they played against La Vernia and Fredericksburg in recent outings, while seventh grade teams took wins over La Vernia Monday night.
Spikes 8A
Monday, Jan. 23 found HPMS better than La Vernia by 10 points, 39-29 at La Vernia.
Caleb Peschel led the Spikes with eight points, and Ethan Rendon had seven.
More scoring was done by Gerardo Delgadillo, Carter Marquez, Trevin Vergara and Gavin Whelan.
Rendon put in over half of the team's production Saturday, Jan. 21 when he scored 16 points during the Spikes 31-27 win over Fredericksburg in another road game.
Spikes 8B
Also at La Vernia the Spikes 8B team handled the Bears 34-14 loss when Nolan Anders and Trevon Holmes scored 13 and 12 points, respectively.
The win over the Bears came after a 31-16 weekend victory against Fredericksburg.
Holmes was high point Spike with 10, and Xavier Almendariz added eight.
Spikes 7A
The Spikes 7A team won its game 74-15 over La Varnia.
Kyrin Arnmelin led the way with 23 points, while Josh Wheatfall scored 15 and Kenyon Armelin chipped in 14.
Aden Baldwin added nine points, Jack Valentine three and four apiece were from Darrin Alvarado and Francisco Ramos.
Spikes 7B
HPMS 7B was on the victorious end of their efforts against La Varnia, winning 38-29
Christian Benavides scored nine points for the Spikes.
Charles Eastland made seven and Noah Macias pitched in six.
Four points apiece were by Logan Kileen and Jonathan Tienda. Logan Dunbar added three.
Jaiden Castillo finished with two points , Nikolas Viola had two, and one point was by Jack Roberson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.