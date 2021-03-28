Antlers split loop outings

NEW BRAUNFELS –It was definitely a tale of two teams in back to back District 26-5A baseball games played by Tivy when they faced New Braunfels Canyon on Saturday after hosting Buda Johnson Friday night.
The Antlers committed four errors and had to use four pitchers during their 16-6 loss to Canyon, which left Tivy 9-11 for the season and 2-3 in district play. The Cougars exploded for eight runs in the second inning to ice the game early.
Sam Letz, Ben Butler, Eric Tenery and Tanner Beck managed just two strikeouts in a combined showing on the mound for Tivy.
The Antlers’ five hits were led by Walker Grimes with two. Tenery had a pair of RBIs and Travis White scored two runs.
Strikes were all over the place in Friday’s home game against Johnson as starter Coleson Abel and reliever Fisher Roberts combined for 13 while limiting the Jaguars to only one hit as Tivy posted a 5-0 win.
Abel pitched 5-2/3 innings and had 11 of the K’s while allowing the lone hit. Roberts tossed 1-1/3 frames and struck out two.
Kale Lackey contributed two of Tivy’s seven hits and scored two runs, and Tenery drove in a pair of runners.
The Antlers only committed one error in the contest.
Tivy was scheduled to host Boerne Champion Tuesday and play at Dripping Springs Thursday in more district action.
