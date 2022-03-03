OLH downs Antonement for second time

Our Lady of the Hills gave a dominating performance again against San Antonio Atonement Academy in tennis matches at the Riverhill Country Club courts Monday, winning 9-1.
Hawks and Lady Hawks players previously swatted Atonement 6-1 a week earlier to start their seasons.
In boys’ singles, winners were Keagan Johnston and Austin McDorman.
Boys’ doubles successes came from Ben Lohmeyer teamed with Brady Yan, and Lohmeyer and McDorman also coming away winners.
Akemi Gutierrez and Thania Gutierrez played three winning girls’ doubles matches.
Corbyn Loftin and Angelina Rivas doubled up in girls’ doubles for a pair of wins.
The lone loss was Lady Hawk Kendra Werlien, who competed well against one of Atonement’s boys before bowing out 4-6.
