Lady Hawks edged 33-30 by KIPP

The OLH Lady Hawks posted their most points of any game thus far, allowed the fewest and recorded their closest contest since restarting the program this season.
Those efforts kept KIPP University Prep on edge before escaping Cailloux Gymnasium with a 33-30 decision over OLH on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Tania Angel had 16 points for the Lady Hawks.
Maya Mein scored nine, Sophie Mein had three, and Escandra Esparaza tallied three.
OLH’s previous high point total was one game prior to playing KIPP when the Lady Hawks managed 20 against Shiner St. Paul. The fewest allowed had been 39 produced by Austin Waldorf back in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.