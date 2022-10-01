BASTROP TOPS TIVY IN FINAL SECONDS, 30-27

Bastrop’s James Ramon booted a game-winning 34-yard field goal with :07 remaining, and the visiting Bears notched their first win of the season in a 30-27 downing of Tivy in District 13-5A Division II play Friday at Antler Stadium.
Bastrop came into the contest 0-5 after dropping four games by a touchdown or less, but capitalized on Antler mistakes to even its loop mark at 1-1. Tivy turned the ball over three times, including once in the red zone in the second quarter, missed an extra point, and gave up a 40-yard pass completion on Bastrop’s final drive that allowed the Bears to move into range for Ramon’s late field goal.
The Antlers fell to 0-2 in district play and 2-4 overall despite a 15-of-22, 261-yard passing effort by Kale Lackey. The senior tossed three touchdowns on the night, including two to fellow senior Jake Layton, who finished with five catches for 119 yards.
Logan Edmonds led Tivy’s ground game with 14 carries for 99 yards.
Bastrop (1-5, 1-1) jumped out to an early lead on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Seth Mouser to Keyshon Moore on the Bears’ opening possession. Ramon’s extra-point kick and 21-yard field goal one series later staked the Bears to a 10-0 edge with 1:47 left in the opening quarter.
Tivy answered with a 75-yard scoring drive highlighted by a 43-yard pass from Lackey to Lake Audrain. Lackey then found Edmonds open on a 5-yard touchdown pass, and Will Robinson’s extra-point kick cut the Antlers’ deficit to 10-7 less than a minute into the second quarter.
Ramon put Bastrop up 13-7 with a 29-yard field goal at the 6:39 mark, but Tivy carried a 14-13 lead into halftime after Landon Barnett scored on a 3-yard run with 1:02 left in the quarter.
Bastrop grabbed a 20-14 lead on its first series of the second half when Mouser scored from 7 yards out, but Tivy drove 67 yards on its ensuing possession to pull back in front. Lackey converted a third-and-11 with a 32-yard pass to Layton to keep the drive going, then found Layton open again three plays later for a 21-yard scoring strike. Robinson’s kick put the Antlers ahead 21-20.
Tivy padded its margin on its next series when Lackey and Layton connected on a 55-yard touchdown pass, but the Antlers’ lead stayed at 27-20 after their extra-point attempt sailed wide.
Tivy drove into Bastrop territory midway through the fourth quarter before turning over the ball on a fumble, and the Bears capitalized with a 61-yard scoring drive capped by Mouser’s 1-yard TD run with 1:38 left to play. Ramon’s PAT kick knotted the score at 27-27.
The Bears then held the Antlers to a three-and-out, forcing Tivy to punt with just under 50 seconds remaining. A pair of Mouser passes netted no gain, but on third-and-10 Mouser found Julius Baynard open for a 40-yard completion to the Tivy 16, setting up Ramon’s game-winning kick one play later.
Audrain finished the night with four catches for 74 yards, Edmonds hauled in four passes for 38 yards, and Barnett chipped in two catches for 30 yards.
Tivy continues district play next Friday at San Antonio Pieper. Game time is 7 p.m.
