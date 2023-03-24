CPMS hosts meet, records notable success

Center Point Middle School had several notable efforts at its own home track and field meet held Wednesday, March 22.
The eighth grade girls 4x100 ran 58.56 to win the race with legs consisting of Kaylei Williams, Christina Reyes, Lily Mosty, and Jakalene Hernandez.
Cobee Beckerson won the eighth grade girls triple jump with a leap of 27-6.
Chris Williamson won the eighth grade boys’ 1600 meter run in a time of 6:02.
Connor Holt won the 200 meters in the seventh grade boys’ division with a time at 26.52.
Seventh grade girls’ bests were a pair of seconds with the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
Members of the 4x100 that ran 64.0 were Ashley Macklin, Brenda Gallegos, Kendra Fierro, and Rosio Camacho.
The 4x200 timed in with 2:12 and had members Macklin, Gallegos, Camacho an Hailey Johnson.
