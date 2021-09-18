Lady Antlers' streak ends with Canyon

In a Friday night battle between District 26-5A volleyball frontrunners Tivy and New Braunfels Canyon, the Cougars took over sole possession of first place by sweeping the Lady Antlers 25-7, 25-19, 25-16 in front of Tivy’s home crowd.
Both teams entered the contest 5-0. Tivy is 20-9 for all matches, while Canyon upped its season total to 28-7. Tivy travels to Boerne Champion on Tuesday and Dripping Springs on Friday for matches that are vitally important since the Chargers and Tigers were also sporting one district loss.
“Our first contact serve receive was terrible. It has to get better for future matches” said Tivy head coach Stephanie Coates. “We could not get into our offense and that made the match difficult against a really good opponent. We have to keep the ball in play and extend plays."
Except for trailing just 2-1 early in the first match, the Lady Antlers never threatened the Cougars. Canyon held serve for the final eight points of the match.
Second set action was more representative of two of the district’s upper tier, despite Canyon maintaining a lead most of the way after Tivy nursed one-point advantages on three occasions and the score were tied three times.
The third set was even more competitive based on six ties and five lead changes.
Hailey Davis pounded a kill shot that eased Tivy in front 5-4, and the Lady Antlers managed to stay in front or be tied, but did not trail again until Canyon broke serve to go up 16-15. Both teams traded breaking serves throughout and Tivy moved within 18-16. Canyon broke Tivy’s serve to lead 19-16 and the Cougars held serve the rest of the way.
Davis finished with five kills, five blocks and two digs. Ally Scheidle added eight kills, six digs, and one ace.
Emma Miller had a good serving night, with three aces and also pitched in three digs. Karlyn Dyal and Taylor Kubacak logged eight assists each. Dyal aced a serve, chipped in three digs and had one kill. Kubacak went for five digs and one kill.
Tyler Elkins with six and Stella Hendricks at four were more digs leaders for Tivy.
Grace Copeland pulled out two digs and recorded one kill.
Tivy’s original schedule showed a home match on Friday, but the location change is due to Dripping Springs’ Homecoming slated the same night. The Tigers will instead be the closer for Tivy’s regular season home finale October 26.
The varsity match against Dripping Springs starts at 5:15 p.m. Freshmen and junior varsity immediately follow.
