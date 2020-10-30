Antlers stumble against Champion

It was a disappointing end for Tivy fans to the long-awaited rivalry match against Boerne Champion Friday night as the Antlers fell to the Chargers, 27-7, before a home crowd at Antler Stadium in District 15-5A Division II action.
The unusual, COVID-delayed start to the season has left little time to prepare a young but talented Tivy offensive squad, which struggled to find the end zone against the experience of the Champion defense.
On the defensive end of the ball, Tivy’s Colby Oehler and Coleson Abel forced turnovers by picking off two Champion passes and Luke Johnston recovered a fumble, while Payton Rice, Hayden Poe, Garrett Kleypas and Micah Harrison chased down Charger quarterback Karson Kaiser in the backfield for some exciting stops.
But in the end, the Antlers couldn’t overcome Champion’s almost 450 offensive yards. Kaiser completed 17 of 22 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns.
The Chargers scored at the 7:53 mark in the first quarter on a 29-yard field goal by Will Wallace.
With seven seconds left in the first quarter, Kaiser connected with Ryan Brandon on an 89-yard touchdown pass to extend Champion’s lead to 10-0 after Wallace split the uprights.
Kaiser then launched a 45-yard pass to Davis Pike, who scored with 5:13 left in the half. With Wallace’s extra point kick, the Chargers took a commanding 17-0 lead into the halftime break.
After returning to the field in the third quarter, Tivy’s defense stood strong, holding Champion to a Wallace field goal at the 5:26 mark of the third quarter.
Down 20-0 with less than a minute left in the third quarter, the Antlers pieced together a successful series that began with Ryan Maberry rushing for gains of 8, 15 and 2 yards, Fisher Middleton adding a 13-yard run, and quarterback Jake Layton tossing a 6-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Johnston with 10:16 left in the game. Zach Donaldson made good on the extra point kick to cut Champion’s lead to 20-7.
Abel picked off a pass and Luke Johnston fell on a fumble to give Tivy more chances, but the Antlers’ offense was unable to capitalize on the extra possessions.
Champion scored the final touchdown of the game when Kaiser connected with Brandon again on a 32-yard touchdown pass with 5:56 remaining.
Tivy coach David Jones was frustrated following the loss.
“We had opportunities to have a heck of a night and we didn’t get it done,” Jones said. “We’ve got to do some things different than what we did tonight. The defense put us in a really good position early and we didn’t do anything with it.”
On the night, Tivy posted 164 offensive yards, with Layton completing 12 of 18 passes for 67 yards and one touchdown. Middleton led the ground game for the Antlers, recording 42 yards on 10 carries. Layton added 33 yards rushing, while Maberry posted 22 yards on six attempts.
After completing an intentionally difficult pre-district schedule, the Antlers were victorious in their district opener against Lockhart last week, but the loss to Champion drops Tivy’s record to 1-5 on the season.
The Antlers will make some adjustments and return to the field next week at Floresville. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
