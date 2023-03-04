Pirates rally to blow out Menard 17-7

Center Point rallied from a 4-0 deficit in the first inning to swat the Yellowjackets 17-7 when they beat Menard Tuesday, Feb. 28 in the Pirates home baseball opener.
The game ended via the 10-run rule when Derrick Dominguez scored in the bottom of the sixth.
Dominguez crossed home plate three times during the game, batted in two runs, was one of three Pirates with a pair of hits, and stole four bases on a night when Center Point thefted 20.
Hector Cervantes and Jeremyah Vela also had two hits. Casey Vincent, Houston Fuentes, Clayton Forster, Leighton Johnson, Chase Foley, and Jose Castaneda rapped one apiece.
Cervantes, Vincent, Fuentes, Vela, Forster, and Johnson scored twice. Foley and Castaneda ran in once each.
RBI totals had Cervantes with two to compliment Dominguez, and one RBI was credited Cervantes, Vincent, Fuentes, Forster, and Johnson.
Forster started and lasted four and two-thirds innings in which he struckout eight Yellowjackets, walked three and scattered nine hits to survive a rough first inning. Menard began its half of the inning with five straight singles.
Joseph F. Fuentes threw one inning of relief with one K.
“We still have some work to do on basics, but I like our aggressiveness, our energy on the bench, and how we hit the ball," said Center Point head coach Mario Laque.
"We will keep learning how to compete and take pride in that, and holding each other accountable," Laque said.
CENTER POINT PIRATES v MENARD
Friday, Feb. 24
R H E
CENTER POINT – 9 3 1 0 0 4 x -- 17 12 0
MENARD -- 4 0 0 0 1 2 x -- 7 11 0
TRIPLE: Dominguez
SB: Dominguez (4), Forster (3), Vincent (3), Cervantes (2), Foley (2), Vela (2), Johnson (2), H. Fuentes, Castaneda
WP: Clayton Forster (4 2/3 innings, 8K’s, 3 walks); SAVE: J. Fuentes
