Hawks fall to Warriors

INGRAM – Our Lady of the Hills lost to the Ingram Tom Moore Warriors 82-10 Tuesday in a boys’ basketball game between the two Kerr County schools at Warrior Gym..
Jake Mein accounted for all of OLH’s points.
The Hawks (0-7, 0-2) are off until hosting OLH’s Holiday Invitational Basketball Tournament set Tuesday through Thursday, Dec. 27-29 for seven boys’ teams. There are also four girls’ squads which will play Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 27-28
Boys’ teams are OLH, Allen Academy, Harvest Christian, Dallas First Baptist Academy, New Braunfels Christian, Austin Hill Country Christian, and Austin St. Dominic Savio. All games will take place at OLH’s Cailloux Gymnasium and Schreiner University.
Girls’ games will all happen at OLH.
OLH HAWKS v INGRAM TOM MOORE
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Ingram 82, OLH 10
OLH -- 4 4 2 0 -- 10
ITM -- 18 24 19 21 -- 82
OLH – Jake Mein 5-0-0-10
ITM -- Salinas 1-4-0-14, Hightower 6-0-1-13, Rendon 4-1-0-11, McDorman 4-0-3-11, Chacon 5-0-0-10, Martinez 4-0-0-8, Burroughs 3-0-0-6, Kneese 3-0-0-6, Gutierrez 1-0-1-3
Halftime: ITM 42, OLH 8
Free Throws: OLH – 0 of 6 (0-percent); ITM – 5 of 13 (38.4-percent)
3-pointers: ITM – Salinas (4), Rendon (1)
