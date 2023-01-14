SAN ANTONIO – Breaking even was the order for Tivy sub-varsity girls when they played their basketball counterparts from San Antonio Veterans Memorial on Friday at Patriot Gym.
Junior varsity
The junior varsity Lady Antlers won 57-15 over SAVM.
Pacing Tivy scoring were Syrie Nicolas with 15 points, Jacie Wright with 14, and Leilah Rodriguez getting 12.
Additional points were by My Tran Dang with seven, Julie Pena having six, Victoria Way with two, and Ainslee Gilbreath with one.
Freshmen
The Lady Antler freshmen season record balanced out to 5-5 after Veterans Memorial defeated Tivy 40-25.
Abigayle Maloney was high point with 10.
Four points each were made by Meg Hille, Yasmine Lara and Madison Garces.
Abigail Watkins put in two and Mikalya Garces ended with one.
