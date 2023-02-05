Lady Antlers headed to playoffs, split on the week

San Antonio Wagner entered Antler Gym ranked third in the latest rankings compiled by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, and the Thunderbirds looked every bit the part when they handed the Lady Antlers a 69-34 defeat and stayed unbeaten in the District 26-5A race.
Tivy had its district mark slip to 9-4, and regardless of Saturday’s outcome the Lady Antlers have qualified for postseason as the district’s third place team. Wagner ran to 13-0 (23-4 overall). Tivy needed a win to lay claim to another 20-plus win campaign, plus the Lady Antlers were trying to even the season series after losing by just 12 points on Wagner’s court the first week of January.
“Wagner is a good team and a physical team. We matched Wagner’s physicality when we played them there. In this latest game, our effort was good, but we did not meet their physicality as well,” said Tivy head coach Christy Dill.
Tivy had a pair of six-point producers, Solaya Gorham and Riley Dill, lead the team imn scoring.
Desiree Abrigo and Desire Alvarado had five points each. Emma Schumacher finished with four, Leilah Rodriguez three, and Maddie Fiedler two.
After closing its district portion, the Lady Antlers will prepare for bi-district action against a team from District 25-5A.
Earlier in the week, Tivy’s game against Comal Pieper went off Friday with the Lady Antlers posting a 42-34 decision over the Warriors that accounted for Tivy’s ninth 26-5A girls’ basketball victory.
The Lady Antlers crept closer to the 20-win level, moving their overall mark to 19-6, and did so by hustling from behind until the fourth quarter.
Pieper led after the first period, the game was tied 18-18 at half, and Pieper was up by six when the final eight minutes began. Tivy broke out its defensive paddle in the final quarter when Pieper was swatted down to three points compared to Tivy’s 17.
Offensively, Tivy was led by Kyra Wheatfall’s 11 points. Riley Dill added nine, Solaya Gorham and Emma Schumacher had eight apiece, two each were from Maddie Fiedler and Addie Kincaid, while Desiree Abrigo and Desire Alvarado were good for one each.
The win completes a sweep of Pieper based on Tivy winning 41-29 back on January 10 when the sides met at Antler Gym.
LADY ANTLERS v SA WAGNER
Saturday, Feb. 4
Wagner 69, Tivy 34
Tivy – 9 9 10 6 -- 34
Wagner -- 18 18 22 11 -- 69
Tivy – Riley Dill 1-0-4-6, Solaya Gorham 3-0-0-6, Desire Alvarado 2-0-1-5, Desiree Abrigo 0-1-2-5, Emma Schumacher 2-0-0-4, Kyra Wheatfall 1-0-0-2, Leilah Rodriguez 0-1-0-3, Maddie Fiedler 0-0-2-2, Syrie Nicolas 0-0-1-1
WAGNER – Sneed 5-1-6-19, Sanchez 1-4-1-15, Marr 3-0-1-7, Bateman 2-0-2-6, Williams 2-0-2-6, Moore 1-1-0-5, Bigley 0-1-2-5, Reese 2-0-0-4, Garza 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Wagner 36, Tivy 18
Free Throws: Tivy – 10 of 16 (62.5-percent); Wagner – 14 of 21 (66.6-percent)
3-pointers: Tivy – Abrigo (1), Rodriguez (1); Wagner – Sanchez (4), Sneed (1), Moore (1), Bigley (1)
LADY ANTLERS v PIEPER
Friday, Feb. 3
Tivy 42, Pieper 34
Tivy – 8 10 7 17 -- 42
Pieper -- 13 5 13 3 -- 34
Tivy – Kyra Wheatfall 3-1-2-11, Riley Dill 3-0-3-9, Solaya Gorham 3-0-2-8, Emma Schumacher 3-0-2-8, Addie Kincaid 1-0-0-2, Maddie Fiedler 1-0-0-2, Desire Alvarado 0-0-1-1, Desiree Abrigo 0-0-1-1,
Pieper – Alisha Peavy 5-0-0-10, Lanie Jimenez 1-2-0-8, Kai Stratton 3-0-1-7, Christine Balderrama 2-0-0-4, Julie Dominguez 0-1-0-3, Ava Dixon 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Tivy 18, Pieper 18
Free Throws: Tivy – 11 of 18 (61.1-percent); Pieper – 1 of 2 (50-percent)
3-pointers: Tivy – Wheatfall (1); Pieper – Jimenez (2), Dominguez (1)
