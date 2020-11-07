Tivy falls in hoops opener

CASTROVILLE — Tivy’s Riley Dill and Ashlee Zirkel both hit double figures with 17 and 11-point showings, respectively, but host Medina Valley was able to hold off the Lady Antlers for a 55-52 win in 2020 season-opening play for both teams Friday.
Tivy jumped out to a 15-8 first-quarter lead, only to see Medina Valley rally for a 28-25 edge at halftime, and the Lady Panthers were able to maintain that 3-point margin for the victory.
Laila Casillas netted eight points for Tivy, Ashlynn Way followed with seven, Cassidy Harmon scored five, and Jaida Davis and Amelia Balser chipped in two points each.
Ileana Morales led Medina Valley with a game-high 20 points, teammate Kaylyn Persyn scored 14, and Mackenzee DeCock netted 10.
Tivy (0-1) was scheduled to continue play Tuesday at San Antonio Madison and will take on San Antonio O’Connor Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Alamo City.
