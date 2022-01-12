Antlers suffer tough loss to Heights

SAN ANTONIO – Tivy suffered a tough 51-50 boys District 26-5A basketball loss at the hands of Alamo Heights Tuesday night during the first of four road games.
The setback was the third straight for the Antlers and put them under .500 in league play (3-4) for the first time this season.
Jaden Frausto hit the Mules for 20 points.
Quentin Vega pitched in nine points. Mason Carlile added eight. Jake Layton recorded three and Seth Hendricks finished with two.
Tivy was nine of 14 at the free throw line.
Sub-varsity games
Sub-varsity results were just as close with both the junior varsity and freshmen losing by a combined five points.
The Antler JV team was downed 52-49 by Alamo Heights in overtime at Mule Gym.
Braylon Ayala scored 20 and Brian Pescador 13 to pace the effort.
Brandon Ramirez had five ponts. Gunnar Abel logged three. Tyler Cory recorded two and Rylan Schumacher finished with two.
The Tivy freshmen game was decided 51-49, with Alamo Heights coming out on top.
Jackson Way with 18 and Cade Jones with 13 were top point producers.
Izaiah Vega dropped in nine points. Darren Dominguez posted five. DJ Rodarte finished with three and Layton Edmonds added one.
ANTLERS v ALAMO HEIGHTS – JAN 11
TIVY 10 7 11 22 (50)
ALAMO HEIGHTS 16 6 11 18 (51)
TIVY Jaden Frausto 5-2-4-20, Quentin Vega 4-0-1-9, Mason Carlile 1-2-0-8, Jaxson Kincaid 0-1-2-5, Robert Jackson 1-0-1-3, Jake Layton 1-0-1-3
Seth Hendricks 1-0-0-2,
Halftime: Alamo Heights 22, Tivy 17
3 Pointers: Tivy Frausto (2), Carlile (2)
FT’s: TIVY 14-9 (64.2-percent); Alamo Heights 20-17 (85.0-percent)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.