Pirates struggle in Sabinal

SABINAL – The Center Point Pirates fell to Sabinal 24-0 Tuesday in non-district baseball action.
Hector Cervantes and Joseph Fuentes had the only hits for the Pirates, and Fuentes also was on base due to being hit by a pitch.
Fuentes, Derrick Dominguez, and Jose Castaneda all pitched in the game where Fuentes and Castaneda had one strikeout apiece.
PIRATES v SABINAL – MARCH 8
R H E
CENTER POINT 0 0 0 0 x x x -- 0 2 4
SABINAL 3 8 13 x x x x -- 24 11 0
LP: Fuentes
HBP: Dominguez, Fuentes, Castaneda
