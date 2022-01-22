Lady Pirates struggle against Goldthwaite

The Lady Pirates lost to Goldthwaite 56-18 on Friday in a District 29-2A basketball game played on Center Point’s floor.
Center Point was limited to five healthy bodies against the Eagles, and the bulk of points were scored by Jazmin Gonzalez and Kortney Carmouches who each had eight.
One of Gonzalez’ baskets was a three-pointer, giving her 26 for the season.
Gonzalez did manage three steals on defense.
Bianca Bustamante scored one field goal and had two steals.
Kahly Mendoza dished a pair of assists, recorded three rebounds and nabbed two steals.
After road tripping to Johnson City on Tuesday, the Lady Pirates are at home Friday hosting Harper.
CENTER POINT LADY PIRATES v GOLDTHWAITE – JAN 21
CENTER POINT 2 6 8 2 (18)
GOLDTHWAITE 21 16 11 8 (56)
CENTER POINT Kortney Carmouche 3-0-2-8, Jazmin Gonzalez 2-1-1-8, Bianca Bustamante 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Golodthwaite 37, Center Point 8
FT’s: Center Point 5-3 (60.0-percent)
