Lady Pirates record first-ever win over KIPP

SAN ANTONIO – Center Point’s Lady Pirates soccer team recorded its first-ever win when KIPP University Prep fell to the first-year program 5-1 on Monday in San Antonio.
Jazmin Gonzalez had three goals, and one goal apiece was Andrea Arzola and Maria
Diaz.
“The girls had great energy and showed some teamwork,” said head coach Lovey Ortez.
