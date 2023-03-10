Lady Antlers earn seven PRs at Davenport meet

SAN ANTONIO – Seven personal bests were established by Lady Antlers at the Davenport Wolves Relays held Thursday, March 9.
Maddie Fiedler won the 800 meters with a PR of 2:23.
Millie Howerton stayed among the top 50 times in the state of Texas by taking second in the 300 meter hurdles in a time of 46.13 for a new personal record. Howerton earned first place in the 100 hurdles (15.41).
Fiedler and Howerton teamed with Addie Kincaid and Belia Gomez to shave five ticks off the 4x400 relay that was second in a time of 4:05 for a PR in that event.
Kincaid posted her own solo personal best by finishing second to Fielder in the 800 where Kincaid ran 2:24. Fiedler and Kincaid were fourth and sixth in the 400 meters with respective season bests of 62.70 and 64.51.
Gomez’ best individual race was the 100 meters where she personal-bested with 13.37 for third place.
Tivy’s remaining points were earned in field events when Riley Dill and Syrie Nicolas placed sixth in discus and shot, respectively.
Tivy’s 65 points were good for sixth place. The Lady Antlers were ahead of TMI and Luling, while teams in front of Tivy were SA Harlan, Comal Pieper, La Vernia, Boerne, and Comal Davenport.
The Lady Antlers follow up Spring Break by traveling to Wimberley for the Texan Relays on Thursday, March 23.
