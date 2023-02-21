Antlers rally to down Laredo Alexander in season opener

First-inning RBI singles by Kale Lackey and Tanner Beck rallied Tivy from an early 1-0 deficit, and Eric Tenery ripped a grand slam in the bottom of the fourth inning to help power the Antlers past Laredo Alexander, 7-3, in both teams' 2023 season opener Monday night at Antler Field.
Aiden Cline drove in Tivy's final run with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Beck and Tenery finished the night with two hits each, and Lackey, Cline, Adan Hernandez and Hayden Kneese added solo hits to complete an eight-hit showing by the Antlers.
Tenery (1-0) pocketed the win on the mound, striking out three and allowing no hits and one run in four innings of work, and Kneese gave up two hits and two runs in three frames of relief.
The Antlers (1-0) hit the road this weekend to play at the Katy ISD Tournament.
