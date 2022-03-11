Spikes take gold, silver at Loma Alta meet

CASTROVILLE – Hal Peterson Middle School Spikes track and field athletes had some exceptionally strong performances at the Loma Alta Middle School Relays held Wednesday, with the eighth grade team winning their division and seventh graders taking silver.
Spikes eighth grade
The eighth grade team won its division with 206 points to finish ahead of Loma Alta’s 177, Boerne North at 140 1/2, and Medina Valley which scored 71 1/2.
HPMS’ haul showed four first places, seven seconds, nine third places, seven fourth finishers, three in fifth and one for sixth.
Mikkel Pieper was first in the 400 meters with a time of 57.27. Case Land won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.57. George Eastland, Rylan Robinett, Tomas Arreola and Guy Flores teamed up to win the 4x200 relay in a time of 1:42. Flores also won triple jump with a length of 36-7 1/2.
Land took second in the 300’s at 46.50, and ran on the second place 4x400. Pieper, Christian Alvarado and Eric Bocanagra rounded out the 4x400, which was runnerup in a time of 4:07.
Logan Larranaga’s time of 2:23 was second in the 800 meters. Robinett long jumped 17-1/2 for second place in that event. Anthony Sanchez claimed a pair of seconds when he shotputted 38-3 and threw the discus 116-10. Stephen Collier was second in pole vault (8-6).
Thirds went to Robinett in the 100 meters (12.19), Bocanagra in the 400 (60.0), Land in high jump (5-0), and Eastland in long jump (16-11 1/4).
Additional individual third finishes were awarded Hunter Evans after the 1600 (5:27), Easton Brown for the 2400 (8:31), Gavin Purcell over the 100 hurdles (17.45), and Robert Harder throwing shot 35-11.
Flores, Eastland, Cameron Benner, and Arreola came in third with the 4x100 relay (49.56).
Fourth went to Braden Honeycutt when he clocked 60.34 in the 400 meters, Alvarado for the 800 (2:24), Jack Bowers in the 1600 (5:32), Evans getting 8:32 in the 2400, Collier turning 17.88 in the 100-meter hurdles, Braden Borkowski with 35-9 at shotput, and Davis Caraway I the open 100 (12.25).
Flores in the 200 (24.81), Larranaga in the 1600 (5:37), and Honeycutt long jumping 16-9 were all fifth placers.
Piper came in sixth in the 200 with a time of 25.32.
Spikes seventh grade
The seventh Spikes scored 180 points and finished second in their division behind Boerne North (210), and ahead of Loma Alta (135) and Medina Valley (76).
Six first places, five for second, six in third, three fourth’s, five for fifth’s, and a pair of sixth’s paced things for HPMS.
Joseph Diaz led first placers with three when he won the 100-meter hurdles (17.06), 300 hurdles (47.50), and pole vault (8-0).
Tennyson Mejia had two top spots, winning the 1600 (5:36) and 2400 (8:32).
Gerardo Delgadillo going 61.65 in the 400 meters was the other first finish.
Delgadllo came in second in the 200 (26.59), Ethan Sleeper was silver in the 400 (61.72), Denton Taylor claimed the two laps of the 800 with 2:32, Hudson McDonald ran runnerup in the 100 hurdles (18.19), and Phoenix Richards, Wesley Maldanado, Taylor, and Sleeper teamed for second on the 4x400 ray (4:29).
Maldanado, Wesley Miller, Seth Shuler, and Madden Brooks, headlined third places with their 4x100 effort of 52.09, and the 4x200 relay also came in third behind legs from Juan Caballero, Miller, Connor Bloom, and Diaz going 1:47.
Individual thirds went to Evan Batts timed in 18.27 for thew 100 hurdles, McDonald in the 300 hurdles (51.82), Delgadillo shotputting 32-10, and Jackson Kerth at 92-10 in the discus.
Taylor pulled fourth in the 400 (64.81), Jesus Rodelo was the same in the 1600 (6:00), and Ryan Balser threw 81-4 for fourth in discus.
Caballero ran the 100 in 13.03, Rodelo was in at 9:38 for the 2400, Diaz long jumped 15-8 1/2, Caballero went 31-4 for shot, and Sam Huff flung the discus 80-10 – all fifth place efforts.
Joe Zaballa ran 53.09 in the 300 hurdles, and Miguel Sanchez measured 29-8 in shotput for sixth place points.
