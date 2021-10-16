Antlers fall to Champion

Tivy fell victim to the bruising ground game put forth by Boerne Champion running back Alex Rodriguez, who rushed for 201 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Chargers to a 45-20 win over the Antlers Friday night at Boerne ISD Stadium.
“We had some things working early that we felt good about,” Tivy Coach David Jones said. “The second half, we did make some plays that were there for us. We can’t make mistakes when we play a good football team.”
The Antlers trailed 24-20 after scoring on their first possession of the third quarter, but couldn’t make their way to the endzone again, while the Chargers capitalized on three Tivy turnovers to score three more times by the final buzzer.
Antler defensive back Luke Johnston put an end to Boerne’s first drive of the game by picking off a Charger pass, but the Tivy offense was not able to finish the drive.
Boerne quarterback Karson Kaiser marched his team 72 yards before handing the ball off to Rodriguez, who punched in a two-yard run to score with 7:07 remaining in the first quarter. Will Wallace split the uprights giving the Chargers a 7-0 lead.
When Tivy came up short of a touchdown on the next series, senior kicker Stephen Grocki stepped up to make good on a 45-yard field goal for the Antlers, cutting Boerne’s lead to 7-3 at the 3:53 mark.
Rodriguez answered little more than two minutes later with a 3-yard rushing touchdown with 1:23 left on the first quarter clock. Wallace added the extra point to up the Charger’s lead to 14-3.
On their next possession, Tivy capped off a 92-yard drive with a 47-yard halfback pass from Fisher Middleton to Lake Audrain to score in the first 10 seconds of the second quarter. With Grocki’s extra point kick, the Antlers were still in the game at 14-10.
Tivy’s defense held strong on Boerne’s next possession. With 10 yards to go on the third down, Antler Gavin Truelock wrapped up Kaiser for a sack and loss of yards, forcing the Chargers to settle for a 27-yard field goal. Wallace’s kick gave Boerne a 17-10 lead.
Looking at a fourth down, with four yards to a first, the Chargers opted to trudge along and not punt. Kaiser launched a 23-yard touchdown pass into the waiting hands of Jaiden Garcia with 3:46 remaining in the half. Wallace stayed perfect on his extra point kicks to up Boerne’s lead to 24-10.
With 13 seconds remaining in the half, the Antlers once again looked to Grocki, who pushed through a 42-yard field goal and Tivy headed to the locker room trailing 24-13.
It took the Antlers only four plays and one and half minutes to cap off a 74-yard drive with a touchdown by quarterback Kale Lackey on a 32-yard keeper. With Grocki’s extra point kick, Tivy fans had high hopes with a score of 24-20.
Unfortunately, that would be the last Antler touchdown and Kaiser scored twice more for the Chargers in the third quarter on runs of one and six yards. Wallace was successful on both extra point kicks to run the score to 38-20.
Boerne’s Cole Riha dove into the endzone from two yards out for the final touchdown of the game with 3:43 remaining in the fourth quarter and Wallace made good on the extra point kick.
The final period saw multiple miscues on both sides of the ball, including a Charger fumble recovered by Tivy’s Joe Montanez.
Jones utilized some different players and debuted the Wildcat Offense (running back lines up in the quarterback position and takes the snap) against Boerne, giving the team a new look and allowing more of the team to touch the ball.
One of those players was junior Logan Edmonds, who had some early success running the Wildcat, capitalizing on this incredible speed. In one drive, Edmonds rushed for three consecutive first downs and more than 40 yards.
“We wanted to get more people on the field that could do something with the ball,” Jones said. “It (Wildcat Offense) helped us tonight. It gave us a different look and we will expand on it moving forward.”
Ultimately, turnovers and penalties took its toll on Tivy, including a sensational effort by Middletown which was erased when a penalty resulted in the recall of a touchdown reception.
“The kids played hard and we just have to keep going,” Jones said.
One the night, quarterback Jake Layton completed 10 of 15 passes for 161 yards.
Edmonds rushed for 94 yards on 12 carries. Middleton added 89 yards on 12 attempts. Ryan Maberry pitched in 51 yards on five touches. Lackey and Layton added 36 and 10 yards, respectively.
Audrain had two receptions for 59 yards and one touchdown. Middleton finished with five catches for 16 yards, while Maberry caught six passes for 12 yards.
In total Tivy recorded 365 offensive yards on 62 executed plays. Boerne finished with 413 offensive yards on 71 plays.
The Antlers will host Floresville on Friday in continued loop play at Antler Stadium. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
