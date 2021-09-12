HARPER – Just two seasons removed from having one runner as the face of the school’s cross country program, Center Point was represented by five athletes at the Jacob Krebs XC Invitational held Saturday in Harper.
High schooler Taylor Vela medaled for the Pirates in the varsity boys’ race when he finished 17th out of 60 runners, clocking a PR of 19:16 for 5K.
Jose Castaneda placed 47th in a time of 22:48 which was also a better for him.
Seventh grader Christopher Williamson came in 12th and medaled with a two-miles time of 14:32.
Julia Whitworth competed in the eighth grade girls’ race and finished 75th with 20:54, also at two miles which is the maximum distance for middle school.
Jonathan Castaneda gave Center Point an entry in eighth grade boys, and he placed 57th with a time of 19:11.
Center Point’s next racing action is Saturday, Sep. 25 at Comfort.
