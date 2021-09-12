OLH medals three at Harper meet

HARPER – A trio of cross country runners earned medals in their races at the Jacob Krebs XC Invitational held Saturday at Harper High School.
Medals were awarded to each division’s top 25 finishers.
Demetrios Lambdin came in 11th in the varsity boys’ competition and posted 19:07 for three miles. He was the best placer among OLH’s entries.
Francis Arredondo ran 24:22 and was 18th in the JV boys’ race.
Angela Zapata claimed 14th in the JV girls race that covered two miles. Zapata’s time was 19:52.
“Earlier in the week we held time trials over the actual distances each runner would have to compete, and they blew those times out of the water,” said OLH head coach Billy Nabours.
Lambdin was almost a minute better, and Arredondo and Zapata were over three minutes faster than in time trials.’
“Competition drove them to step things up tremendously,” Nabours said.
OLH will run at Ingram on Saturday, Sep. 18.
