Lady Pirates come up short at Medina tourney

MEDINA – Center Point managed to win a pair of sets, but came up short in all matches at the Medina Volleyball Tournament when the Lady Pirates played twice Friday and Saturday.
No scores or stats were available from matches, with the exception of one against the host school.
Saturday, Center Point was swept 2-0 by San Antonio Stacey and the Lady Pirates went three with San Antonio Atonement Academy, losing 2-1.
In Friday’s opening round, Center Point won its second set against Medina, 25-17. The Lady Cats, however, managed to take the first and third sets 25-13, 25-7.
Center Point dropped its second Friday match to KIPP U in two straight sets.
The Lady Pirates have rematches at Medina on Tuesday, Sep. 5 and at Stacey on Friday Sep. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.