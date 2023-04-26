Lady Pirates down Medina, prepare for playoffs

Center Point spotted Medina a 1-0 lead in the District 28-2A softball finale Tuesday, April 24, but the Lady Pirates sailed to a 6-2 victory to end their regular season on a high note at their home field.
"We were not as sharp as we needed to be, but started putting up plays. We got in the work, and made plays behind Kaylee (Blackledge)," said Center Point head coach Kenny King.
Blackledge struckout 15 Lady Cats, gave up only two hits, and walked two. Neither Medina run was earned.
Blackledge allowed a single in the first inning, and another in the third. Medina scored its first off an outfield error, and the second was the result of a passed ball.
"Kaylee got to 284 strikeouts this season. That's a personal and school record, her 276 last season was the record. She had 199 strikeouts in our 15 district games," King said.
Center Point went 11-4 in district play which was good for third place behind Johnson City and Harper. The Lady Pirates split with Harper while Johnson City swept Center Point.
The game with Medina was the only meeting between the two since Medina is classified 1A by the UIL due to student enrollment, and the Lady Cats are assigned to Center Point's 2A district because of the fact there are no 2A schools geographically practical for the Bandera County school to be aligned with. Medina faced each league team once, beating Mason and San Saba. The Lady Cats face Oakwood in the 1A playoffs.
Samantha Castaneda singled in Kahly Mendoza and Blackledge to account for Center Point's first two runs after Mendoza opened the third with a hit, and Blackledge walked. Castaneda came home when Maria Diaz singled.
Mendoza and Castaneda wound up with two hits. Blackledge, Diaz, Grace Geurin, Lilliana Espinosa, and Stephanie Lopez managed one each.
Blackledge singled and scored in the fifth when Castaneda's high fly to left was erred upon.
Geurin doubled in Destiny Johnson and Diaz for runs five and six in the seventh. Johnson had walked, and Diaz was on due to an infield error.
CENTER POINT LADY PIRATES v MEDINA
Tuesday, April 25
R H E
CENTER POINT – 0 0 3 0 1 0 2 -- 6 9 1
MEDINA -- 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 -- 2 2 4
DB: Samantha Castaneda, Grace Geurin
WP: Kaylee Blackledge (7 innings, 15 K’s, 2 hits, 2 walks, 0 earned runs)
