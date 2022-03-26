Lady Pirates edged by Mason, Johnson City

MASON – Center Point fell victim to Mason, 10-9, Friday in a District 29-2A softball game that went down to the final inning when the Lady Punchers pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The Lady Pirates led 9-2 after its half of the third inning. Mason began its rallying by scoring two runs in every frame except for the fifth inning.
Kaylee Blackledge did strikeout 16 Mason batters which ran her total to 71 in four league games. Blackledge allowed nine hits in six and two-thirds innings on the mound, walked one and was responsible for three earned runs.
Blackledge was walked four times from her leadoff position in the batting order, but scored three runs once on base and stole two bases.
Toree Beckerson rattled off two hits for the Lady Pirates, including a double, and batted in four runs.
Grace Geurin and Tania Duran had one hit each and scored twice. Jasmine Pena and Destiny Johnson also scored.
Chloe Williams and Duran batted in one run each.
Center Point dropped to 1-4 in district and 8-5 overall with its third consecutive loss.
Earlier in the week, Center Point had its comeback cut short by Johnson City as the Eagles escaped Lady Pirates Field with a 4-3 win in District 29-2A softball play Tuesday.
The fact that Johnson City came in averaging over 10 runs a game and was in the district’s top spot did little to salve a solid effort by Center Point (8-4, 1-3).
Pitcher Kaylee Blackledge dazzled in the game where she registered 17 strikeouts, allowed three hits, walked none and allowed no earned runs. Blackledge ran her three-game district strikeout total to 55.
“Kaylee was amazing again the circle. 17 K’s and four unearned runs against a team that's been scoring 15 plus a game,” said Center Point head coach Kenny King.
Blackledge was intentionally walked twice, once bringing in a run, but Center Point failed to produce any hits despite the closeness of the contest.
"We battled, and if we made a mistake in the field we came back and made plays. We just have to do more when they walk Kaylee,” said King.
The Eagles led 2-1 after Center Point got within one in the fifth inning when Blackledge’s first deliberate walk came with the bases loaded and no outs.
Blackledge's free ride scored Liliana Espinosa who started the inning with a walk. Stephanie Lopez and Tania Duran also received freebies prior to Blackledge.
A ground out and two strikeouts ended Center Point's rally, however.
The Eagles managed a run-scoring double in the sixth inning and came home in the same inning when a pickoff at third sailed into left field.
Two runs by Center Point with no one out made things interesting in the bottom of the seventh, but another pair of strikeouts and being thrown out at home thwarted attempts at even extra innings.
The Lady Pirates last inning rally was a result of walks to Duran and Blackledge -- another intentional variety -- plus back-to-back singles from Samantha Castaneda and Toree Beckerson.
Center Point left eight baserunners stranded and struckout 11 times.
LADY PIRATES v MASON – MARCH 25
R H E
CENTER POINT 1 3 5 0 0 0 0 -- 9 4 10
MASON 2 0 2 2 0 2 2 -- 10 9 2
LP: Blackledge
DBL: Beckerson
SB: Blackledge (2), Johnson
HBP: Geurin
LADY PIRATES v JOHNSON CITY – MARCH 22
R H E
CENTER POINT 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 -- 3 0 6
JOHNSON CITY 0 0 2 0 0 2 0 -- 4 3 2
LP: Blackledge
HBP: Chasity Holt
LOB: 8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.