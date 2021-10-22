Spikes 7C routs Lake Travis, 8C falls in thriller

Hal Peterson Middle School 8C and 7C teams hosted Lake Travis Wednesday night in both teams' final home game of the year.
Spikes 8C
The HPMS 8C team rallied from behind before falling 18-12 to Lake Travis.
The Spikes started out slow in the first half, sinking into an 18-0 hole by halftime. Halftime adjustments allowed them to up their game in the second half.
A 31-yard catch by Jaycob Lopez set the team up for a one-yard touchdown run by Jacob Guerra.
After a stop by the defense, Guerra was able to lead the team down field and score on an 11-yard touchdown pass to Easton Brown.
The defense stepped up again with a tackle for loss by Gage Varwig and an interception by David Schmidt, setting the Spikes up for a game-winning drive that unfortunately fell short.
Spikes 7C
The Spikes 7C team finished big in its final home game of the year by beating Lake Travis 27-6 Wednesday night at Spikes Stadium.
Joe Zabala scored one touchdown on the ground and had a fumble recovery, as well as some key tackles on defense.
Wesley Maldonado scored on runs of five and 54 yards.
Romeo Rodelo added a 12-yard run for another touchdown
Extra points were the result of a Maldonado run and Zabala connecting on passes to Carter Marquez and Rodelo.
Stout defense was played by Mauricio Puebla, who caused and recovered a fumble, as well as Zabala and Maldanado having tackles for losses.
Other key contributors cited by coach Greg Bagby were Edgar Vasquez in the secondary, Seth Grocki, Mauricio Puebla and Josh Papin on the offensive line. A.J. Hardin shined on both sides of the ball.
Juan Servin reportedly had a great night kicking the ball and Marquez made a catch for a critical first down.
