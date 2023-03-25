Lady Pirates rally to 12-2 win over San Saba

After a scoreless first inning, Center Point went off for a dozen runs to bury the San Saba Lady Armadillos 12-2 Friday at Lady Pirates Field, continuing a successful run through the District 28-2A softball ranks.
Center Point’s district mark rose to 6-2, 10-11 overall, and was the second straight win for the Lady Pirates.
Kaylee Blackledge provided most of Center Point’s power both with her bat and pitching. Blackledge belted a homerun as one of her three hits, knocked in three runs and scored three times.
Going all seven innings from the mound, Blackledge struckout 11 Armadillos, walked none and allowed two hits.
Destiny Johnson put down a pair of hits, including a double, scored twice, and had two RBI.
Single hits came from Maria Diaz, Lexis Parsons and Hannah Batcheller.
Jasmine Pena and Batcheller scored two runs. Samantha Castaneda, Diaz, and Kahly Mendoza came in one time.
Center Point hosts Harper to end the month in search of evening the score with the Longhorns, who handed the Lady Pirates a 3-1 loss when the two met in Harper.
CENTER POINT LADY PIRATES v SAN SABA
Friday, March 24
R H E
CENTER POINT – 0 3 2 2 5 x x -- 12 8 5
SAN SABA -- 0 0 0 2 0 x x -- 2 2 4
HR: Kaylee Blackledge
DB: Blackledge, Destiny Johnson
HBP: Jasmine Pena (2), Samantha Castaneda, Grace Geruin
SB: Pena, Johnson, Geurin
WP: Blackledge (5 innings, 2 hits, 11 K’s, 0 walks)
