Thomas true 'golden girl' for HMPS track

When Gracie Thomas and her Peterson Middle School eighth grade teammates concluded March by hosting the district meet, it did not just mark the completion of the Lady Spikes track and field season.
Thomas also capped a stellar season with the meet by scoring 45 of her team’s 137 points, and adding to her outstanding collection of medals.
Thomas was a five-time first placer at district by winning the 100 meters (12.93), 200 (26.53), long jump (16-7 1/2), triple jump (32-3 1/2), and running a leg of the 4x100 relay (52.84) that came in at the top spot.
All in all for the season Thomas mined 29 gold medals and one silver. She averaged 45 points per meet as the Lady Spikes won five team titles and finished second one other time. Her silver came when the relay placed second at a meet.
"I do like to run and I really like being part of a relay team," said Thomas.
"Gracie just works hard. She is talented, but when she decides to commit to something she's all in," said HPMS coach Liberty Davis.
Thomas, a lifelong KISD student and multi-sport athlete for the Lady Spikes, indicated in a recent interview that she is eagerly anticipating testing herself as a freshman next year at Tivy.
“My freshman year at Tivy I will try multiple sports, and am excited about high school. I’m involved in basketball, volleyball and track,” said Thomas.
As for her breakout year in track and field, Thomas referenced that she was motivated to set a higher bar for herself after her seventh grade season
“I was okay as a seventh grader, but did not reach goals I set for myself so my parents, Cody and Stephanie Thomas, helped get me involved in outside training. They are always there to support me," Thomas said.
“Going to Quincy Kibbett, who is a personal trainer, has helped me get stronger through weight training and the track stuff helps my speed," Thomas said.
Thomas also credits summer track and field for her latest season success.
"I will run with the Hill Country Comets in Boerne and get in varied competition. I will work all summer training two to three times a week with Quincy and two days a week with the Comets. There is a lot of hard work involved," Thomas said.
