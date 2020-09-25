Spikes take three games from Voss

Hal Peterson Middle School teams racked up three Thursday night against Boerne Voss.
Spikes 8A
The Spikes suffered their only loss of the night in a heartbreaking 20-16 loss to the Eagless.
Cade Jones ignited the offense early started in the first quarter with an 85-yard touchdown run, giving Peterson an 8-6 lead following Wiley Landrum’s extra point kick.
Cade Jones’ 51-yard pass to brother Carson Jones in the second quarter, followed by another Landrum PAT kept Peterson in front 16-14 at halftime.
Cade Jones added runs of 32, 50 and 33 yards during the game. Darren Dominguez caught a pass from Myles Jordan that was good for 15 yards. Aiden Irvin had a 15-yard run and hauled in two passes for a total of 37 yards.
Tackle for losses were turned in by Irvin, Mikey Nelson, Caleb Lopez, and Christian Torres. A fumble recovery was made by Andrew Valderez after Nelson forced the loose ball. Rocky DeLeon, and Lopez broke passes in the secondary. David Torres recorded a sack.
The Spikes made a goal line stand in the game to prevent another Voss score.
Loma Alta is the next opponent for the Spikes with the game slated for Antler Stadium next Tuesday.
Spikes 8B
Peterson’s 8B bunch got a 12-0 shutout win in its game against Voss.
The first score was a 25-yard pass from Peyton Bailey to Diego Benavidez in the second quarter.
Jesse Montrose added the final touchdown on a 2-yard run in the third quarter.
Preserving the goose egg on Voss’ side of the scoreboard were Mason Gore, Tyer Ingram, Keaton Hughston, Colter Passione and Eli Dent all with tackles for losses. Bailey also forced a fumble, recovered a fumble and intercepted two passes.
Moving the ball for Peterson was Montrose with a 15-yard run, Peyton Middleton completed a 15-yard pass to DJ Rodarte with a 15-yard pass and Joyshane Aguilar managing two runs that totaled 35 yards.
Spikes 7A
The Spikes 7A team recorded a blowout win by taking down Voss 44-0.
Davis Caraway scored on a 47-yard run. George Eastland ran 37, 33 and 17 yards for touchdowns. Guy Flores reached the end zone from 15 yards out. A 5-yard rush by Anthony Falcon was good for another six points
Jake Zirkel was on the mark for four extra point kicks.
President Calamaco had an interception and according to coach Shane Howerton, the Spikes offensive line did a wonderful job of blocking all night long.
The Spikes are now 3-0 for the year and will travel to Loma Alta Tuesday, Sept. 29. The game will start at 6:15.
Spikes 7B
Peterson’s 7B team got its first win of the year by edging Voss 12-6.
One score was from the offense when runningback Tyler Langbein raced 56-yards to the endzone.
Defense figured in the final score for Peterson when tackle Zair Zapata caused a fumble and Brian Castillo pounced on the ball in the end zone.
The Spikes came close to another score when they drove the ball down inside Voss’ 15-yard line before turning the ball over on downs. Kaeden Rodriguez was very instrumental on the drive by having runs of 21 yards, 13 yards and 20 yards. Samuel Baker and Eric Bocanegra had runs of 30 and 10 yards, respectively.
More outstanding defensive plays were turned in by the Spikes as Zapata, Braeden Borkowski, Jose Rubio, Joey Garza, Cruz Lopez, and Chad Rasberry all had tackle for losses, while defensive back Micah Zastrow almost had an interception for a touchdown.
The team is now 1 -1–1 for the season and will travel to Loma Alta next Tuesday.
