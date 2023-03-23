Pirates swept by Junction

Center Point found itself swept by Junction for the District 28-2A portion of the Pirates' baseball schedule when the Eagles defeated Center Point 16-4 Tuesday, March 21.
The Pirates lost their previous game to the Eagles during Spring Break in Junction and dropped to 0-4 for district play with the setback.
Jose Castaneda managed two of Center Point’s five hits, including a double. Castaneda also scored one run, and batted in another.
Derrick Dominguez, Casey Vincent, and Jeremyah Vela had the other hits.
Dominguez scored two runs, and Houston Fuentes contributed one as well.
Vela and Vincent tacked on RBI.
Clayton Forster allowed six hits, walked six, struckout one, and allowed just one earned run in two and two-thirds as Center Point’s starting pitcher. Forster was hurt by several Pirates errors that led to 12 unearned on his watch.
CENTER POINT PIRATES v JUNCTION
Tuesday, March 21
R H E
CENTER POINT – 2 1 0 0 1 x x -- 4 5 5
JUNCTION -- 4 3 6 3 0 x x -- 16 9 1
DBL: Jose Castaneda, Jeremyah Vela
SB: Dominguez (4), Castaneda, Houston Fuentes
LP: Clayton Forster (2 2/3 innings, 6 hits, 1 K, 6 walks)
