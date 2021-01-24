Lady Hawks suffer first loss; OLH boys top Holy Cross

TEMPLE — Our Lady of the Hills suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday, falling 5-2 to Temple Holy Trinity in Division III District 2 girls' soccer road action.
Avery Morris and Gracie Clark scored OLH’s goals and the team only had seven shots for the entirety. Morris also had an assist and Catherine Westfall generated 15 saves at goalkeeper.
“We had only nine players and we had one injured during the game, bringing us to eight,” OLH coach Jorge Salinas said. “It was absolutely a tough loss, but we just have to dust off and get back on the horse.”
OLH, 3-1 for the season and in district competition, is scheduled to cap regular season play Monday against Austin Veritas at the Kerrville Soccer Complex.
-----
In boys’ soccer action, Our Lady of the Hills stayed above .500 after beating San Antonio Holy Cross, 2-1, for an important TAPPS Division III District 5 win Thursday in San Antonio.
Stephen Grocki and Davis Clifton tallied the goals needed by OLH to reach 3-2 for the year, with all games coming in loop play.
Stefan Sirianni and Faviel Rodelo assisted on the scores, and standout goalie Diego Garcia made 10 saves at the net.
In addition to Grocki and Clifton, Chase Ballay and Hayden Juenke also got shot looks in a match where the Hawks peppered Holy Cross with 20 attempts.
“Holy Cross was a great team to play against,” OLH coach Jorge Salinas said. “They were physical and played fast, but we adjusted well. We gave up their one goal in the first two minutes of the match. After that we made some defensive adjustments.”
OLH is scheduled to host New Braunfels Christian Monday at the Kerrville Sports Complex in another district matchup.
