Lady Antlers collar Huskies

The Tivy girls survived a flurry of 3-pointers by San Antonio Holmes to push past the Lady Huskies 52-45 at Antler Gym on Monday and move to 3-1 during the non-district portion of their hoops schedule.
Holmes hit seven treys during the game, but Riley Dill, Solaya Gorham and Maddie Fiedler had double-digit games to offset the bombing and timely free throws in the fourth quarter were pivotal, as were defensive adjustments against Holmes’ hot-shooting point guards.
Leilah Rodriguez, Fiedler, Desiree Abrigo, Emma Schumacher and Dill combined to sink nine of Tivy’s 11 overall freebies in the fourth quarter when the Lady Huskies were nipping at Tivy’s heels. Holmes was within four points four times in the final period and as close as three on one occasion, but Tivy’s quintet went to the line a dozen times for a conversion rate of 75-percent.
Dill and Gorham finished with 12 points each, Fiedler recorded 10, Abrigo hit seven, Schumacher five, Desire Alvarado four and Rodriguez two.
Dill’s 16 rebounds were part of 41 total team boards. Abrigo scored five points above her usual average and Fiedler made three steals. Schumacher, playing only her second game since coming off the injury list, added eight rebounds to her performance.
“We are still needing to do the little things well even when we are fatigued, such as seeing the ball in, but we did a good job of adjusting defensively and stepped up to knock down free throws when we needed to,” said Tivy head coach Christy Dill.
Tivy’s defensive adjustment included switching to more man-to-man from its trapping attack when Crystal Aragon and Arissa Garcia lit things up from outside. Aragon finished with 20 points, but just over half (11) came in the third quarter. Garcia scored 10 of her 16 in the second period, and was held to only three after halftime.
“Aragon and Garcia were great players, and we managed to do a good job with Leilah and Desiree containing them for the most part,” said Dill.
LADY ANTLERS BOXSCORE
Tivy Lady Antlers 52, SA Holmes Huskies 45
Tivy – 16 16 9 11 -- 52
Holmes -- 3 13 17 12 -- 45
LADY ANTLERS – Solaya Gorham 6-0-0-12, Riley Dill 4-0-4-12, Maddie Fiedler 4-0-2-10, Desiree Abrigo 1-1-2-7, Emma Schumacher 2-0-1-5, Desire Alvarado 2-0-0-4, Leilah Rodriguez 0-0-2-2
HOLMES – Crystal Aragon 3-4-2-20, Arissa Garcia 1-3-5-16, Miyana Bailey 2-0-1-5, Valissa Alegria 1-0-2-4
Halftime: Tivy 32, Holmes 16
Free Throws: Tivy 11 of 18 (61.1-percent); Holmes 9 of 13 (69.2-percent)
3-pointers: Tivy – Abrigo (1); Holmes – Aragon (4), Garcia (3)
