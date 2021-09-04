Spikes, Lady Spikes shine at F'Burg XC meet

FREDERCKSBURG – Hal Peterson Middle School cross country teams had a lot of successes in their first races of the year when they competed at the Fredericksburg XC Invitational held Wednesday at Oak Crest Park.
HPMS were champions of the eighth and seventh boys’ divisions, runnerup in seventh girls, and third in eighth girls.
There was a total of 174 middle school runners, broken down by 38 in the seventh girls’ race, 61 eighth grade girls, 26 seventh boys, and 49 eighth grade boys. Medals were awarded to the top 15 finishers in each category. All racers covered two miles.
Lady Spikes seventh grade
Lauren Holland was the highest placing Lady Spike in eighth place with a time of 16:46. Lauren Cummings came in ninth with a time of 16:51. Hailey Harmon ran 17:16 and was 12th, Lily Shantz timed in at 17:17 for 13th, and Hailey Van Nostrand medaled at 14th place with 17:28. Addison Applewhite completed the team and ran 26th with 20:31.
The team scored 33 points to finish behind Fredericksburg which tallied 30, and ahead of Llano’s 63.
Lady Spikes eighth grade
Two Lady Spikes placed in the top 10, and all other team members ran well enough to manage 59 points for third place as a group.
Ainslee Gilbreath was fourth through the finish at 15:01. Emma Clayton came in ninth at 15:51. Ellie Harris’ 17:03 was good for 18th, Maya Sosa had 18:07 for 25th, Kaylee Carroll was 28th in 18:41, Lorelei Neely came in 36th with 19:17, and Mia Agudelo placed 41st with 20:09.
Harper and Llano were ahead in the team standings, while Lago Vista, Brady, and Wimberley Danforth trailed HPMS.
Spikes seventh grade
Spikes grabbed four of the top six spots in the race, led by Tennyson Mejia in second, Gram Barker placing third, Denton Taylor in fourth, and Gerardo Delgadillo coming in sixth.
Mejia’s time was 13:35, Barker’s 13:48, Taylor’s 14:08, and Delgadillo’s 14:12.
Devon Poer also medaled with 14th place and his time was 15:43.
Rounding out the team were Jesus Rodelo (17th,15:53), Jose Salinas (18th, 16:11), Ethan Sleeper (19th, 16:40), Zachary Blount (21st, 16:51), and Landon May (22nd, 17:09).
HPMS had 22 points, while Fredericksburg was second with 33.
Spikes eighth grade
Three Peterson racers were among the top 10, and four overall earned medals as the Spikes took the team title with 30 points to be ahead of Lago Vista (40), and Fredericksburg (59).
Hunter Evans ran 12:49 for second place, Ethan Farhoudi was ninth and ran 14:00, Brock Wheeler came in 10th with 14:06, and Easton Brown was 15th at 14:38.
Jack Bowers took 16th and ran 14:53, Dillon Poer was 20th at 15:16, Anderson Ahrens ran 15:39 for 21st, and Reece Martin was 31st with 16:16.
Other schools at the meet, but lacking full teams were Comfort, Medina, and Nueces Canyon. Next races for HPMS are set at Harper on Saturday, Sep. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.