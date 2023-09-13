Lady Antlers sweep SA Wagner

SAN ANTONIO—Tivy recorded its 20th volleyball win of the year, and went to 2-0 in 26-5A matches when the Lady Antlers swept San Antonio Wagner in three sets Tuesday, Sep. 12.
Scores favored Tivy 25-10, 25-16, 25-13 in what was also Tivy’s 11th road victory. The Lady Antlers ledger upped itself to 20-8 after thumping the Lady Thunderbirds.
Karlyn Dyal, and Taylor Kubacak registered triple doubles for Tivy.
Dyal’s totals had the senior finishing with 14 kills, 14 digs, and 12 assists. Kubacak tallied 13 kills, 12 digs, and 12 assists.
Pairs of aces were turned by Maddie Fiedler, Leighton Hale, and Kubacak. Fiedler led assists with 15. Reelyn Andreas, and Kubacak blocked one shot apiece.
LADY ANTLERS VOLLEYBALL BOXSCORE
V SA Wagner
Tuesday, Sep. 12
Tivy over Wagner 25-10, 25-16, 25-13
Stat Leaders for Tivy – Kills: Karlyn Dyal 14, Taylor Kubacak 13, Judah Davis 9, Reelyn Andreas 6, Stella Hendricks 5, Adelyn Kincaid 1; Aces: Maddie Fiedler, Leighton Hale, Kubacak 2, Hendricks, Dyal, Andreas 1; Assists: Fiedler 15, Kubacak, Dyal 12, Hale, Andreas 1; Blocks: Andreas, Kubacak 1; Digs: Dyal 14, Kubacak 12, Hale 8, Hendricks 6, Andreas 5, Fiedler 4, Judah Davis 3, Addie Kincaid, Rylie Coates 1
Tivy Record : 20-8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.