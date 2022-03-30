Joy earns no-hitter in win over SAVM

SAN ANTONIO – Jordyn Joy threw Tivy’s second no-hitter of the season as she struckout 14 San Antonio Veterans Memorial Lady Patriots during the Lady Antlers 9-1 softball win Tuesday that pushed Tivy to 7-3 for 26-5A action, and 11-6-2 overall.
After walking the Patriots leadoff batter in the bottom of the first, Joy settled in for a dominating performance on the mound and at the plate where she homered for one of her two hits, which resulted in three RBIs.
Joy’s no-no came just three weeks after Amelia Balser no-hit Medina Valley.
Veterans Memorial turned the first inning walk into a run with a sacrifice fly, but that was the extent the Patriots threatening to gain a split for the season with Tivy.
Balser, Shayla Roth and Christy Medina also popped two hits each. Balser, Roth, Medina and Alyssa Rodriguez managed doubles. Roth also homered and Gabby Watts tacked on a triple to account for seven extra base hits among Tivy’s total dozen hits. Remaining hits were by Kyra Wheatfall, Olivia Ortiz and Alyssa Rodriguez.
Watts, Balser, Roth, Ortiz, Medina and Rodriguez all contributed single RBI.
Run scoring was led by Balser with three, Roth and Medina had two each, while Hernandez and Joy scored once.
Balser, Hernandez and Joy were hit by pitches to also advance to first. Hernandez and Ortiz stole bases.
Tivy turned in a defensive gem in the bottom of the sixth inning, when catcher Roth combined with Joy and Hernandez at third to complete a double play.
Tivy will attempt to win its fourth straight game when the Lady Antlers host Kyle Lehman on Friday.
LADY ANTLERS v SA VETERANS MEMORIAL – MARCH 29
R H E
TIVY 2 1 4 0 1 0 1 -- 9 12 0
VETERANS MEMORIAL 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- 1 0 1
WP: Joy
HR: Joy, Roth
TRIPLE: Watts
DBL: Balser, Medina, Rodriguez, Roth
HBP: Balser, Hernandez, Joy
SB: Hernandez, Ortiz
LOB: 5
