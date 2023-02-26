BOERNE – Tivy track and field athletes recorded a pair of third places as their best finishes, along with a smattering of fourth, fifth, and sixth places when the Lady Antlers and Antlers competed in the Boerne Champion Charger Relays held Saturday, Feb. 25.
Lady Antlers Hannah Hood in the 3200, and Allie Finch racing in the 100 hurdles were bronze medalists.
Hood’s time was 11:54. Finch clocked 16.70.
Fourth was won by the boys 4x200 which ran 1:33, although names of relay members were unavailable. The Antlers came in fifth in the 4x100 (44.46), and sixth in the 4x400 (3:39).
Aidan Varwig was timed in 23.67 to take fifth pace in the 200 meters.
Cayden Brown was sixth in the 300 hurdles at 43.17, and field points came from Treves Hyde who high jumped 5-4, also for sixth.
Makayla Foster pole vaulted 9-6 for fifth place field event points, and Rowen Garcia placed sixth for more field marks when she triple jumped 32-9.
All three relays – 4x100, 4x200, 4x400 – placed sixth, with names not reported by meet officials.
Both Tivy teams travel to Bandera for the Bulldog Relays Thursday, Mar. 1.
