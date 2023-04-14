Antlers thump Thunderbirds 7-4

SAN ANTONIO – The Antlers eked closer to .500 in District 26-5A baseball when Tivy beat San Antonio Wagner 7-4 Tuesday, April 11.
Stormy Rhodes hit and helped pitch Tivy (4-5 in district) to the win by registering three hits, three RBIs, one run scored and turned in five innings of two-hit pitching. Rhodes also had six strikeouts.
Tanner Beck got the win with one and one-third innings, where he whiffed two Thunderbirds. Hayden Kneese was Tivy's third pitcher of record, going two-thirds with one hit, one strikeout, and one walk.
Adan Hernandez added two hits to Tivy's 10, and others were from Kale Lackey, Eric Tenery, Beck, Kneese, and Guy Flores.
Aiden Cline scored two runs while Lackey, Hernandez, Bailey Blaker, Lackey and Kneese all had one.
Hernandez followed Rhodes in RBI with two, and single ribbies came from Beck, Kneese, Flores, Lackey, and Tenery.
TIVY ANTLERS v SA WAGNER
Tuesday, April 11
R H E
TIVY – 1 0 1 1 0 1 3 -- 7 10 3
WAGNER -- 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 -- 4 3 4
DBL: Stormy Rhodes
SB: Wiley Flores, Rhodes
WP: Tanner Beck in relief (1 1/3 innings, 0 hits, 2 K’s, 0 walks)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.