Lady Antlers lose battle to Seguin

Tivy and Seguin were locked in a tightly contested game for the first three innings of their District 26-5A softball meeting Thursday at Lady Antler Field, but the Lady Matadors took advantage of Tivy miscues late enroute to defeating Tivy 11-3.
The Lady Antlers, guilty of five errors, committed four mistakes after the third inning. Seguin also belted seven of its nine hits from the fourth inning onward to gaining a split with Tivy which beat the Matadors 9-8 when the two teams met in Seguin.
In addition to racking up the majority of their hits after the third, the Matadors also were awarded free bases by way of four walks, and two hit batters. A pair of passed balls hurt, and the Matadors loaded the bases five times. Only two of Seguin’s runs were earned.
“Errors are going to hurt you and tonight they did,” said Tivy head coach Mark Shirley.
“I think we felt a little pressure and were kind of tight. Our loss to Veterans Memorial hurt us and we had Smithson Valley on the ropes, but let them back in the game,” Shirley said in reference to setbacks that favored the opposition 7-3 and 4-3.
The Seguin setback, coupled with losses to Veterans, Smithson Valley, and New Braunfels Canyon rolled Tivy’s losing streak to four games. The Lady Antlers dropped to 3-7 in district and 10-11 for the year. The last time the Lady Anters were under .500 was mid-February when they wound up finishing the month 7-4.
Tivy survived loaded bases twice, one each in the first and second. Seguin occupied all bags twice in the fourth and went ahead 4-0. Loading up again in the fifth resulted in two more runs. Seguin homered in the sixth then capped things with three hits in the seventh.
Tivy’s attempt at rallying happened in the fourth when the Lady Antlers managed two runs that made the score 4-2. Jordyn Joy singled, Riley Dill came on as a courtesy runner and scored when Kenley Tackett singled. Tackett crossed the plate after Ryleigh Barney’s sacrifice fly.
Nezi Chinchilla gave Tivy its final run when she led off the fifth with a walk, was moved around the basepaths on consecutive bunts by Leilah Rodriguez and Millie Howerton, and scored from third when Kyra Wheatfall singled.
“We moved runners around at times and stole some bases. That part of our game plan worked,” Shirley said.
Howerton stole twice, and Tackett, Wheatfall and Dill added to Tivy’s total with one theft apiece.
Joy started and went all seven innings, throwing 178 pitches of which 110 were strikes. She struckout 10 Matadors.
Tivy hosts San Antonio Wagner Friday in an attempt to sweep the Thunderbirds who the Lady Antlers defeated earlier 9-3.
TIVY LADY ANTLERS v SEGUIN
Thursday, April 6
R H E
TIVY – 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 -- 3 4 5
SEGUIN -- 0 0 0 4 2 3 2 -- 11 9 1
SB: Millie Howerton (2), Kenley Tackett, Kyra Wheatfall, Riley Dill
LP: Jordyn Joy (7 innings, 9 hits, 10 K’s, 2 earned runs, 7 walks)
