Harper rebounds for 21-17 win over Pirates

HARPER – One team was in search of its second win, the other in search of its first, and when all was said and done it was Harper coming out ahead of the Center Point Pirates 21-17 in rivalry football Friday night at Longhorns Stadium.
This year’s bash was non-district, since both teams have been realigned, but it proved intense despite Harper entering the contest winless, while the Pirates were out for another win after their initial ‘W’ one week before.
Center Point started well when Derrick Dominguez booted a 47-yard field goal with 11:10 in the second quarter, giving the Pirates a 3-0 lead. Dominguez’ kick is believed to be a school record-setter.
Later in the second period Houston Fuentes raced 50 yards to paydirt and Center Point led 9-0 after its PAT kick was blocked.
That lead held up at half, but became a 21-9 deficit after intermission when the Longhorns rang up TD runs covering 72, 10 and 7-yards in addition to making all three PATs.
Fuentes’ 9-yard scamper with 15 seconds left in the game and Alexis Hernandez’ 2-point conversion accounted for the final.
Fuentes led all Pirates with 95 yards on 13 carries. Freshman Clayton Forster was pressed into quarterback duties when Dominguez went down and out due to an injury and responded by carrying 11 times for 68 yards. Hernandez finished with 58 yards and Mauricio Gallegos added two.
Center Point has an open date before hosting Rocksprings in its District 15-2A D-II opener Friday, Sep. 30.
HARPER 21, CENTER POINT 17
Center Point 0 9 0 8 -- 17
Harper 0 0 14 7 -- 21
2nd Qtr: 11:10 CP – Dominguez 47-yd FG; CP: Fuentes 50-yd run, PAT blocked
3rd Qtr: 11:45 H -- Jack Helfrich 72-yd run, Helfrich PAT; 3:54 H – Helfrich 10-yd run, Helfrich PAT
4th Qtr: 3:18 H – Ethan Garrett 7-yard run, Helfrich PAT; 0:15 CP – Fuentes 9-yd run, Hernandez 2-pts
TEAM STATS
CENTER POINT-HARPER
1st downs 17-19
Rushes/Yds. 45/234-37/347
Passing Yds. 0-21
Comp/Attp/Int 0-3-0 1-6-0
Total Yds. 234 368
Punts/Avg. 1/33.0 0/0
Fumbles/Lost 0/0 1/0
Penalties 5/45 9/65
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing: CP – Houston Fuentes 13-95; Derrick Dominguez 8-11, Alexis Hernandez 12-58, Clayton Forster 11-68, Mauricio Gallego 1-2; HARPER – Jack Helfrich 20-205, Ethan Garrett 15-129, Zach Schubert 2-13
Passing: HARPER – Garrett 1-6-0
Receiving: HARPER – Schubert 1-21
