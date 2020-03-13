WIMBERLEY – Track and field units representing the Antlers and Lady Antlers fared well at the Texan Relays in Wimberley on Thursday, where Tivy’s boys came in second and the girls finished third out of 13 teams on hand.
Ethan Wrase also finished as the fourth ranked high-point boy in the varsity division, where he was responsible for 21 of Tivy’s 121 points. The Antlers finished behind host Wimberley.
Wrase ran on the 4x400 relay, which was first in a time of 3:28.58 behind remaining legs consisting of Dalton Hanus, Trapper Pannell and Noah Rhodes. Wrase won the 800 meters in 2:04.11, and was third in the 400 with 53.11.
Rhodes was also a member of the winning 4x200 (1:30.40) relay team with Ronald Hannemann, Banks Burrows and Hanus, and earned a fourth finish in the 200 meters.
Hannemann, Burrows and Hanus teamed with Andrew Garcia for second in the 4x100 relay (43.47).
Hayden Poe earned third place in the 300 meter hurdles (41.57), and was fourth in the 110 hurdles, while Cory Pena’s fifth place in the 1600 rounded out track points.
Andrew Stieler pole vaulted to first place with 13' 6" to lead things in field event action.
Bo Buchanon was third in pole vault (12-6) and more points came from Caleb Fineske in long jump, Conner Ramsey in shot and Poe at high jump.
Ximena Tinajero was sixth high point girl with 18 points accumulated in her events that consisted of winning the 300 hurdles, taking third in the 1600 meter run and handling leg of the 4x400 relay. Tinajero’s first place time in the long hurdles race was 47.44. She ran 5:29,98 to just miss silver when the runnerup took that in 5:29.88. The relay was completed with Sara Bowers, Savannah Foster and Lauren Fahey.
Foster ran second in the 800 meters (2:27) and Fahey was fourth in the 400 after joining the 4x100 relay with team members Codi Becker, Cassidy Harmon, and Reagan Stanton. The foursome was timed in at 50.69.
Leah Neal was fifth in the 3200 meter run and Kendyl Turner finished sixth in the same race, while Abigail Malinak’s fifth in the 100 meter hurdles were remaining points scored on the track.
Harmon triple jumped her way to a third place finish(34-2 1/2) and scored fourth place points in the long jump, while Becker was sixth in long jump.
Kindal Brown threw 104-2 ½ for third place in discus and was fourth in shot put, where teammate Shayla Slaughter came in fifth.
Makayla Foster was fifth in pole vault for Tivy, which will take both girls and boys teams to Fredericksburg on Saturday, March 21 for the Carlin Wicker Relays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.